GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Thumper

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Thumper, a 5-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s offsite adoption center inside the westside PetSmart.

Thumper was under socialized before coming to WHS and is still learning to trust humans. Due to her shy nature, she would do best in a home with children over 8 years old. If you have some tasty food, however, she’ll be your best friend!

To make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart, head to wihumane.org/welcome. WHS is also in need of volunteers at this location to help cats like Thumper find new homes!

Thumper’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45175183

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball