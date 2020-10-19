Pet Saver: Thumper

Meet Thumper, a 5-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s offsite adoption center inside the westside PetSmart.

Thumper was under socialized before coming to WHS and is still learning to trust humans. Due to her shy nature, she would do best in a home with children over 8 years old. If you have some tasty food, however, she’ll be your best friend!

To make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart, head to wihumane.org/welcome. WHS is also in need of volunteers at this location to help cats like Thumper find new homes!

Thumper’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45175183

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110