Meet Toby, a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This handsome chocolate husky is playful and fun once he’s comfortable. Fearful of new people and situations, he will need some extra time adjusting to his new home and would do best with older children.

Like all dogs at WHS, Toby is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. Stop in the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet him!