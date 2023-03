Meet Toya, a 2-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This sweet pup was originally found as a stray and wasn’t reclaimed so she’s ready to find a new loving home!

Like dogs and puppies at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

If you’re looking to add a sweet bundle of joy to your home, visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Toya!