Pet Saver: Travis

Meet Travis! He is around 4-years-old and about 16 lbs. This little guy ‘loves’ his treats! He came into the shelter in pretty rough shape and a little under socialized, so we are suggesting that he go to a home with children older than 8. He seems a little fearful at times and may need a little patience at first, but I am sure would be a great lap companion for someone once he feels comfortable. He is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and is available at the main campus located 1830 Radisson St. They open at 2pm today.

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

