Pet Saver: Trent

(WFRV) – Meet Trent, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! Trent is looking for an experienced human to help him overcome some of his fear behaviors.

He may appear shy at first, but with time, patience, and lots of love he will turn into a goofy, playful pup. Doggy massages are one of his favorite things! Like all dogs at WHS, Trent is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

If you’d like to learn more about Trent, email his foster family at doggyfostermom@yahoo.com.

