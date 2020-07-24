Pet Saver: Trinity

Meet Trinity, a 2-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! She is 83lbs of love and lots of fun. Trinity is friendly, sweet, leans in for pets, and rolls over for belly rubs. Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam! To meet Trinity, call 920-469-3110 to make an adoption appointment.

Trinity’s profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45039006

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit wihumane.org/foster.

More information on our plea for foster families: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110