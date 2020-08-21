Pet Saver: Tyson

Want to rescue a cutie in need and add a furry member to your family

Meet Tyson, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He is a handsome black and white guy weighing in at 61lbs. Transferred from a shelter in Tennessee, this southern fellow is ready to find a new loving home here in Wisconsin. Tyson is an active pup, always ready for playtime or a walk.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Call the WHS Green Bay Campus to set up an adoption appointment if you’d like to meet him!

Tyson’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45317277

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110