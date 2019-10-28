Pet Saver: U.S. Virgin Islands

Meet U.S. Virgin Islands, a 3 year old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He is one of the over 65 cats rescued from a hoarding situation in early October. While many of the cats are very timid and shy, U.S. Virgin Islands has already started to come out of his shell and loves to be petted. Like all cats at WHS, he has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Because is over the age of one, you get to name your own adoption fee! Kitten adoption fees are 50% off through October 31. The shelter will be open 2-7pm today.

Her bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=42935644

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus