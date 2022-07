(WFRV) – Valerie is a very social Guinea pig who loves to be talked to. She loves to squeal when she hears you in the kitchen, hoping she’ll get a little something to eat.

She loves Romain lettuce, carrots or green peppers. An occasional strawberry as an extra special treat is always good too. She’s not afraid of children, cats or dogs.

She is about 8 months old and will be available at the Green Bay Campus today located at 1830 Radisson St. Stop on in and visit her!