Meet Voldemort, a 13-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

This sweet senior was found as a stray with irritated eyes and misshapen ears. Now that her treatments are complete, she’s ready to find a new loving home! Her raspy meow will instantly melt your heart.

Like all cats at WHS, Voldemort is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! Meet this beauty at the adoption center inside PetSmart West, open every day 1-6 p.m.