Pet Saver: Waffles

Waffles is a beautiful cat looking for a family to call her own! This precious girl is gentle and kind, and likes to take things slow when starting a new relationship. Waffles is 8 years old and is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’d like to meet her, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 today to make an appointment to meet Wafflfes.

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44210039

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110