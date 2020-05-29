Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Waffles

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waffles is a beautiful cat looking for a family to call her own! This precious girl is gentle and kind, and likes to take things slow when starting a new relationship. Waffles is 8 years old and is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’d like to meet her, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 today to make an appointment to meet Wafflfes.

To take a look at Kidaga Monty’s bio click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44210039

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"