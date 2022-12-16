Meet Wally and Beaver! The two cuties were brought in by a good Samaritan who found them outside, along with their mother, not long after they were born.

They were sent to a nice foster home for a little bit so that they could get big and strong. They are a little over two months now and ready to find their new family! They have been neutered, michrochipped, and vaccinated.

They will be available at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart West located on Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon. They are open every day there for adoptions from 1-6 pm.