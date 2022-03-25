Meet Wendy, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This fun-loving girl was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Georgia. We don’t know much about her past, but her spunk and big smile will win you over instantly!

Weighing in at 67lbs, Wendy’s long legs and lean frame are perfect for long walks and spreading out on the couch. Like all dogs at WHS, she has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam!