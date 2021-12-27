Pet Saver: Whiskey

Meet Whiskey, a 3-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This friendly pup is 29lbs of playful energy. He is still learning some manners and would do well with an active family who can give him plenty of playtime, enrichment, and continue his positive reinforcement training.

Due to his tendency to jump from all the excitement, he would be most successful in a home with children over 10 years old.

Like all dogs at WHS, Whiskey is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

If you’d like to meet this handsome pup, stop in the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours.