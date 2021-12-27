Pet Saver: Whiskey

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Whiskey, a 3-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This friendly pup is 29lbs of playful energy. He is still learning some manners and would do well with an active family who can give him plenty of playtime, enrichment, and continue his positive reinforcement training.

Due to his tendency to jump from all the excitement, he would be most successful in a home with children over 10 years old.

Like all dogs at WHS, Whiskey is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

If you’d like to meet this handsome pup, stop in the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns

Inside Skinny: Aaron Rodgers' Doppelgänger

Locker Room: Recapping win versus Ravens