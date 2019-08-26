Pet Saver: Willow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Hi there! I’m Willow, and I’m a sweet, affectionate young lady. I just finished raising my kittens and I would love to find a home where I can be spoiled!

I love to be near my people, and if you pick me up, I’ll just melt into your shoulder and purr. I love crinkle balls and anything with catnip! I met some other cats in my foster home, and I’m doing well at learning to read their cues. With slow, proper introductions, I should be able to get along with other cats. I’ve even lived with a dog before.

If you’re looking for a lovely, friendly, social cat to add to your home, come in and ask to meet me! I am available at the Green Bay Campus and we open at 2 p.m.!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed