Pet Saver: Willow

Meet Willow, a 9-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This gorgeous feline has the fluffiest fur that would benefit from regular brushing to keep it healthy and soft. Sweet and talkative, Willow is always ready for a cuddle!

Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

If you’d like to meet this black-and-white beauty, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus today!

More information can be found on Willow’s profile.