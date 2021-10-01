Pet Saver: Wolfie

(WFRV) – Meet Wolfie, a 5-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This little guy was originally found as stray. Weighing only 3lbs, he’ll fit right into just about any home!

Like all dogs at WHS, Wolfie is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food. Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet him!

Adoption hours are Tuesday and Friday 2-6 p.m and Saturday 12-4 p.m. Please note adoption appointments can only be made up to 24 hours in advance.