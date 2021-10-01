Pet Saver: Wolfie

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Meet Wolfie, a 5-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This little guy was originally found as stray. Weighing only 3lbs, he’ll fit right into just about any home!

Like all dogs at WHS, Wolfie is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food. Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet him!

Adoption hours are Tuesday and Friday 2-6 p.m and Saturday 12-4 p.m. Please note adoption appointments can only be made up to 24 hours in advance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Volleyball: No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco sweeps Denmark, stays unbeaten in NEC play

HS Boys Soccer: FRCC leaders Green Bay Preble, Notre Dame play to thrilling 2-2 tie

GBN 9/29/21: Pick Em

GBN 9/29/21: Challenge or No Challenge

GBN 9/29/21: Let's Get Social

GBN 9/29/21: Hello Pittsburgh