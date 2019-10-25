Pet Saver: Wren

Meet Wren (like the bird). She is a sweet, little two-month-old kitten who originally came in as a stray with her 5 other siblings. They were found at a very young age, so they were immediately put into a foster home where they could grow up big and strong! She is available along with two other siblings at the main shelter on Radisson St. (The others already got adopted.) She has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. Now all she needs is a home to call her own. What’s even better, is that all adoptions on kittens are 50% until the end of October! The shelter will be open 2-7pm today.

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

