Pet Saver: Zeus

Meet Zeus, a 10-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! Zeus is a gentle giant weighing 120lbs.

His unique anatomy makes his back legs shorter than his front legs, but does not hold him back from going on walks and playing. He enjoys napping all day and visiting pet stores to pick out new treats!

Like all dogs at WHS, Zeus is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. Stop in the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet him! No appointment necessary.