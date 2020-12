GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Are you looking to expand your family with a sweet but Spunky cat? If so, then head on over to Green Bay’s west side PetSmart location and adopt 10-year-old Zoe.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Zoe likes to play and would do best in a home with children over 8 years old.

Officials add Zoe is also spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, and ready to keep you company in your home.