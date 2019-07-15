Pet Saver: Zoey

Hi I’m Zoey! I’m 2 years old and love cuddles and playing. I prefer all the attention and would like to be the only pet in your home. I hope to meet you soon.Like all cats and dogs at WHS, she is already spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. She will be available for adoption today when the Green Bay Campus opens at 2pm.

And all cats one year and older are free in the month of July.

She is available at the main shelter on Radisson St. They open at 2pm today. Come say hi!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus