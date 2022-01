Meet Zuzu, a smiley 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

A shy gal at first, this 50lb furball will be your new best friend once she’s comfortable. Zuzu loves her humans very much and would do best as the only dog in the home.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam. Stop in the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Zuzu!