Pet Saver:



Meet Bianca! She is fun-loving four-year-old who is looking for a family to call her very own! She originally came to us from an overcrowded shelter down south. Bianca is very high energy and loves to play with people and other animals. She is a very sweet girl. She has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to be your new best friend.

She is available at the main shelter on Radisson St. They open at 2pm today. Come say hi!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed