Pet Saver:Alison

Meet Alison, a 6-year-old sturdy pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Alison weighs 62lbs and loves everyone she meets. Alison would make a great walking and snuggle buddy!

She’s already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus comes with a certificate for a free vet exam. Make an adoption appointment online to find out if this sweet gal is a good match for you.

Alison’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45628780

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110