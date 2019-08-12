Pet Saver:Bella Lynn

Hi! I’m Bella Lynn, a four-year-old cat. I’m one of the 20+ animals the Wisconsin Humane Society rescued from a hoarding situation in the Town of Morrison. Some of us can be shy at first, but I’m slowly coming out of my shell and beginning to like being pet. I am looking forward to finding a family who will provide me with continuing patience as I adapt to my new home. Thanks to the support of people in the community, I’m on the road to a better life and can’t wait to meet my perfect match. Could that be you?
She will be available at our main shelter on Radisson St. when we open today at 2pm. Stop on in and say hello!
