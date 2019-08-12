Pet Saver:Bella Lynn

Meet Lobo! He is a 1-year-old male available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. Lobo was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Texas, so we don’t know much about his past. Our pointy-eared friend is 32lbs and eager to learn to new tricks and go on adventures. Like all dogs at WHS, Logo is already neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Now all he needs is you!

He will be available at our main shelter on Radisson St. when we open today at 2pm. Stop on in and say hello!