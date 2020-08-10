Pet Saver:Biscuit

Meet Biscuit, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Originally found as a stray, this handsome boy weighs 63lbs and loves to give kisses.

He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you’ll receive a certificate for a free vet exam! If you’re interested in meeting Biscuit call the WHS Green Bay Campus to schedule an adoption appointment.

Biscuit’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45175432

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit wihumane.org/foster.

More information on our plea for foster families: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110