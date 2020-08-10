GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver:Biscuit

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Biscuit, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Originally found as a stray, this handsome boy weighs 63lbs and loves to give kisses.

He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you’ll receive a certificate for a free vet exam! If you’re interested in meeting Biscuit call the WHS Green Bay Campus to schedule an adoption appointment.

Biscuit’s Profile:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45175432

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit wihumane.org/foster.

More information on our plea for foster families: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah