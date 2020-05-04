Petsaver: Joe

Joe is looking for a special place to call his home. This handsome boy is very independent and prefers to limit his interactions with humans. However, he loves to work and is willing to make a deal with you: provide Joe with a cozy barn, outbuilding, warehouse, or other structure to patrol, and he will keep all rodents at bay! If you are looking for a working cat like Joe, please contact the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 today!
To take a look at Joe’s bio click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44195454
To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus
Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus
Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302
Phone: (920) 469-3110
We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.
Update! Our Green Bay Campus has new adoption hours for the month of March:
Monday 2-5pm
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm
Saturday 12-5pm
Closed Sunday & Thursday
Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday: closed
