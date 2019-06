GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Meet Moe the cat!

He’s 2-years-old, 11 lbs and while he is cautious, he can quickly become cuddly and affectionate once he warms up to you.

He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Moe is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

The WHS Green Bay Campus is open from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. today. Stop in and fall in love with Moe.