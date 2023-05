Meet Benito! He is an adorable 6-month-old cat available for adoption at the PetSmart Adoption Center.

This handsome fella weighs 8 pounds and is quick to warm up to enjoy playtime and snuggles.

He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can visit him at the adoption center at PetSmart on the westside location on Pilgrim Way, Green Bay and take him home the very same day!