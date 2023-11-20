GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s pet saver meet Lane.

Lane is a 2-month-old cat available for adoption at the Pet Smart Adoption Center. This 2-pound gal is cuteness and precious overload, in a good way!

She’s really come out of her shell and is all purrs and snuggles when she warms up to you. She also likes to be curious and find new ways to play and burn off her playful energy.

Like all cats at the Wisconsin Humane Society, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit her during adoption hours at the Pet Smart Adoption Center located on the west side of Green Bay on Pilgrim Way and give her a new home for the holidays.