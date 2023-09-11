GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver, meet Rye!

She is a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She weighs 44 pounds and has ears that are on point! This friendly charmer cannot wait to join the fun and snuggles in a new loving home.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, her adoption fee is reduced to $75 to help this pretty lady find her match. Visit her during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take her home the very same day.