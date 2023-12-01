Meet Bonnie, she is a 2-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This adorable, speckled-face darling is going to steal hearts and add lots of puppy energy and joy to her new loving home. She has no shortage of kisses and is eager to learn and play new things.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit this cutie during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take her home today!