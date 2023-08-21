GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Sparky!

Sparky is a 14-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

You can’t miss the adorable underbite on this 20-lb super senior, he’s absolutely adorable and has the most beautiful caramel-colored coat!

If you’re looking to open your heart and home to a senior pup who wants nothing more than to be doted upon and cuddle on the couch, Sparky may be a great fit for you.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit Sparky during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day.

Like all animals in adoption, Sparky has as long as it takes to find a new home, but WHS staff hope he finds his match soon!