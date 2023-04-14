GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mia is a beautiful 9-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This sweet senior gal weighs 82 pounds and enjoys walks and treats. She would love to find a comfy home to relax in during her golden years.

Like all dogs at WHS, Mia is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption fee has been reduced to just $199 to help her find a new home. To meet her, visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours and bring Mia home the very same day!

Is your pet due for updated vaccines or in need of a microchip? The WHS Green Bay Campus will be hosting a low-cost vaccine & microchip clinic for cats and dogs on Thursday, April 20 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Open to everyone! Appointments are required and must be made in advance. For all the details and to book your appointment, click here.