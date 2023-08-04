Meet Garbanzo, she is a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She will melt your heart and weighs just 4 pounds. She warms up quickly and will certainly bring lots of love and snuggles to her new home.

She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit this precious peanut during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and make her a part of your family the very same day!