Meet Scuba, she is a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the PetSmart Adoption Center.

This princess weighs 2 pounds, has a great playful personality, and out of this world amazing whiskers!

Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Visit this precious girl during adoption hours at the PetSmart Adoption Center located on the west side of Green Bay on Pilgrim Way and make her a part of your home the very same day.