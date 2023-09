Introducing Tater, he is a 2-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Full of energy, sweetness, and puppy breath kisses, this 11-pound spunky boy is sure to win the attention of everyone he meets.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit this boy during adoption hours and give him a loving home the very same day!