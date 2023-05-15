GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Peach, she is a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This stunning gal has a black and white salt and pepper coat and weighs 58 pounds. She is looking for a loving home with no cats to share snuggles and fun times.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food.

Visit Peach during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay campus and take her home the very same day!

For more information about Peach, click here.