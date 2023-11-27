GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Tilly!

Tilly is a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She weighs 57 pounds and she’s a super friendly girl who has endless kisses and snuggles and all she wants for the holidays is you! She will be a lovely addition to just about any family who is ready for lots of doggy fun time.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food, and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit this special gal during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take her home today.