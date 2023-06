Kitten season has arrived at Wisconsin Human Society Green Bay Campus!

Meet Bright Eyes, he is an adorable 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the PetSmart Adoption Center.

He weighs 2 pounds and is searching for a new loving home where he can play and cuddle.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Visit Bright Eyes during adoption hours at the PetSmart Adoption Center on Pilgrim Way in Green Bay and take this precious fella home the very same day.