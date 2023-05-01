GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Introducing Waylon, he is a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

He weighs 47 pounds, is brown and white, and has the coolest mask face markings! He is looking for a quiet and loving home without children under 8 to help him feel secure.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and his fee has been reduced to $75 to help him find his match.

In addition, now thru May 6 all dogs at WHS age 6 months and older have a 50% discount to adoption fees and this includes Waylon!

Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay campus and take this boy home the very same day.