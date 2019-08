A fantastic forecast is expected for today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be very comfortable as well.

We could see a few more clouds filter into the area tonight. A stray shower is possible to the south with lows in the 50s.

Small rain chances will be possible Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A touch more humidity moves in early next week with better rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.