AP Politics

Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY
17°
Sign Up
GREEN BAY
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Crime
Coronavirus
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Politics from The Hill
Election Center
Press Releases
D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured after crash in Upper …
Top Stories
Serial thief arrested, stole $10K+ worth of bikes …
Repeat sex offender from Antigo sentenced to 10 years
WI snowmobiler dies after being thrown, hit fence …
Deadly Door Co. crash under investigation, one dead
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Top Stories
Saturday snow south, then COLD for everyone
Video
Top Stories
Snow showers Friday, more for some on Saturday
Video
Top Stories
Slick roads tomorrow AM; light snow Friday
Video
On/off snow showers until the weekend
Video
Light snow showers continue
Video
Light snow develops today into tomorrow
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Bucks
NCAA
Top Stories
Oshkosh West names new head football coach
Top Stories
NKU deals GB 12th loss in row, first since Ryan fired
Top Stories
LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star …
Efficient offense has #16 Marquette chasing league …
Jets hire former Packers OC Hackett to run offense
Giannis helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
Community
Positively Wisconsin
Hometown Heroes
High School Theater
Sunday Mass
Birthday Club
Local Events
Pet Saver
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Wisconsin Lottery
Pizza Card
Top Stories
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay …
Top Stories
City of Oshkosh helping with home repairs and purchases
Video
City officials: Bridges in GB will be colorfully …
Video
Neenah High School Senior set to intern with Wisconsin …
Video
Appleton looking for poets to make their mark on …
Video
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Local 5 Live Holiday Spotlight
Top Stories
Creative sips and food at “The Wine Loft” inside …
Video
Top Stories
Escape from Winter with the Green Bay RV & Camping …
Video
Top Stories
Restaurant Week Fox Cities: Fox River Brewing Company
Video
Bring Blue Grass to your next event and book the …
Video
Primal Eats: The Beer Wall/Part One
Video
Candlelight Hike and Tropical Blast Fundraiser at …
Video
Digital Center
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
WFRV Mobile Apps
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
About Us
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Politics
Trump says beating of Nichols ‘never should have …
Top AP Politics Headlines
Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19
Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection …
Election-denying lawmakers hold key election oversight …
Inside McCarthy’s House: Famous friends and hard realities
Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of missile crews
Don't Miss
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway 2023
The Local 5 Pizza Club Card 2022-23
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
View All Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Serial thief arrested, stole $10K+ worth of bikes …
Leader of ‘large-scale’ meth operation in Wisconsin …
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured after crash in Upper …
Oshkosh West names new head football coach
Deadly Door Co. crash under investigation, one dead
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins …
Your Local Election HQ
Retiring Justice Roggensack endorses Jennifer Dorow
Evers pushes for legal abortions, expanded Medicaid
McCarthy loses third ballot for speakership
View All Election
Local Sports
RYAN FIRING 630 SPORTS LIVE
RYAN FIRING 6 PM LIVE
RYAN FIRING 5 PM LIVE
RYAN FIRING 4 PM LIVE
GB PARTS WAYS WITH WILL RYAN
Culture change: Mike Leone leading the Gamblers to …
More Videos