(WFRV) – What’s a unique way to have fun, engage the community, and raise money all at the same time? The answer for a Clintonville nonprofit was trivia night.

The Compassionate Connections Center has done plenty in the past to help out its community but this year it is increasing its efforts even more.

The nonprofit hosted its first-ever trivia night at Mathew’s Supper Club on Thursday to help students in need by fundraising for free back-to-school clothes and accessories.

“We appreciate all the support that the community has given us, not only for the clothing store but the Center itself,” said Stephanie McGregor, Pantry Coordinator of Compassionate Connections. “From feminine hygiene products to diapers and backpacks, we have a ton of community support which is amazing.”

All funds raised at the trivia night went directly to their clothing program, A New Day Clothing Resource, where students in the Clintonville School District get to shop free of charge for new clothes before the school year.

With rising prices, they are wanting to help out even more this year, which is a tall task considering that they have been able to help more than 1,000 kids in Clintonville and the surrounding area last year.

For more information about Compassionate Connections Inc., or how you can help by volunteering, click here.