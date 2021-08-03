GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Grand Central Station stores in Green Bay joining in on the "Force for Good" initiative

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Grand Central Station convenience stores are thrilled to announce their involvement in the “Force for Good” initiative.

The business is partnering with Shell Oil Company for this community-changing program focused on giving back to the youth in the local area.

“Force for Good” initiative will place “Giving Pumps” at one of the 22 GCS locations with the event going on all the way through September 30, 2021. For every gallon used with the specific “Giving Pump” five cents will be donated to the Children’s Wisconsin Hospital.

GCS President and Owner Dan Pamperin, alongside his daughter Ashley who is the company’s Chief Executive Officer, have been leading the charge on the “Force for Good” program at their locations throughout Wisconsin. Their efforts come from a personal place, as his family has utilized the hospital’s service.

Pamperin wants community members to continue to support the places like Children’s Wisconsin Hospital. Saying, “There are many families in our communities that rely on experts in pediatric medicine…”

If you are interested in knowing how the campaign is doing, you can go to Grand Central Station’s Facebook that will continuously update the amount of funds raised.

To find a Grand Central Station convenience store near you, check out the GCS store locator website online. The “Force for Good” initiative will be going on until September 30.

