Investing in the community: United Way Fox Cities kicks off year-long campaign

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Plenty of music and activities were happening in the Fox Cities Thursday during the kickoff for the United Way Fox Cities’ Community Campaign.

According to a release, this year-long fundraising effort will be held throughout the Fox Cities. On August 26, they held their ceremony at Miron Construction in Neenah.

Organizers say all of the money raised through the campaign will stay local to help invest in community services, like affordable health care, housing, and mental health care.

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

“Just want to thank everyone in this generous community for what they give back. It’s important for all of us. For the quality of life in the Fox Cities,” says Becky Tuchscherer, United Way Fox Cities Campaign Co-Chair.

Last year, organizers say the campaign raised $8.5 million.

If you are looking to donate, United Way Fox Cities is accepting volunteers and monetary donations. You can find more information on their website.