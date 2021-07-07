Photoshoots to benefit family after fire burns down their barn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fire on the Sievert Family Farm last month was devastating to their operations but RA Imagery in Green Bay wanted to make sure they weren’t alone, so they created a fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting the rebuilding effort.

The studio offered walk-in photoshoots during the Broadway Farmers Market to anyone looking to have professional photos taken.

The family suffered the loss of their barn, important equipment and there were even burn injuries, so Sara Rozoff, a relative of the family, stepped up to create this fundraiser.

“What they will do, they will come in, it can be any type, it can be friends, it can be dogs, it can be babies. Anyone can come in and get the photos,” said Rozoff. “Today is the first day that the advertising for the donations has happened but so far it’s been going really good. I’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback.”

Each digital photo costs $10 and all proceeds benefit the family.

Rozoff said she will donate the proceeds from the Broadway Farmer’s Market shoots through the end of the month