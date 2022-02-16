MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Armed with shopping lists, volunteers are in a race for food.

“It’s near and dear to our hearts this time of year to be able to give back,” said Kerri Collins. She’s Vice President of North Shore Bank and a sponsor of the annual event. “Sometimes after the holidays, the shelves at the food pantry can be somewhat empty.”

‘Shop for the hungry’ makes it fun to give back to those who need it most.

“It ranges from children to families to veterans to people who are only on social security,” said Peggy Lynch, volunteer coordinator at St. Joe’s in Menasha, where all this donated food will eventually end up.

In the end, more than $569 worth of food was donated on Wednesday.

“Because it’s food, it makes a lot of things easier when your child is fed and you are fed,” added Lynch.

Something many of us takes for granted, except to the people who don’t know where their next meal may come from.

“People that come to us for food are just so, so thankful,” said Lynch. “They really appreciate the support they receive from our community.”

Those shopping lists end up highlighting neighbors in our own backyard who need our help.

“It’s just really nice to be out in the community, so people can see us that we’re here, too, and here for you,” Lynch said.

To learn more about the St. Joseph Food Program, visit its website.

