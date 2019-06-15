Pro Football History

WHAT IS HIDDEN HISTORY PRO FOOTBALL IN GREEN BAY?

Hidden History Pro Football is the second installment of WFRV's Hidden History series this year during Black History month. WFRV Sports Director Burke Griffin along with former Green Bay Packer and Super Bowl Champion George Koonce, take an intimate look back at 100 years of professional football in Green Bay as it pertains to African American players.

Burke and George will break down the current exhibit at the Neville public museum with those who created it along with interviews with Packer historian Cliff Chrystal, former player and coach Harry Sydney, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer and several others.