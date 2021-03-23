Appleton Police Sgt. Carrie Peters and her remarkable work to help refugees and the elderly

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Most of us would relish the chance to hear the boss heap praise upon our work.

Especially if that boss is the Chief of Police.

But Sgt. Carrie Peters of Appleton actually shied away from the Local 5 cameras, even after her boss nominated her as a “Remarkable Woman” for 2021.

“I felt very uncomfortable. The chief can attest to that,” Sgt. Peters says. “I didn’t see it coming. I don’t do what I do for the recognition.”

But Chief Todd Thomas says he’s proud to nominate her for the award.

“She puts herself out there,” says the chief. “She’s vulnerable with what she does out there. And it’s what the community wants. What people have been asking for out of law enforcement. It’s being more involved than locking bad guys up.”

Sgt. Peters has a degree in social work from UW Oshkosh. She says she got into policing because it’s a really active way to get out in the community and engage people.

“I was blessed with amazing grandparents,” added Sgt. Peters. “They influence very much what I do as far as demonstrating kindness, giving back, and working hard.”

Over the past 13 years. Sgt. Peters organized critical programs to help two marginalized communities: refugees and the aging.

Sgt Peters partnered with the group “World Relief” to develop a curriculum for the growing number of refugees from the Congo.

She organized brochures in several languages and in-person instruction about local laws and traffic enforcement, proving good old-fashioned interaction can change age-old stereotypes of police.

“I think it definitely helped in building a trusting relationship,” says Peters. “Because for those folks, it’s very different how they see law enforcement.”

Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop the efforts of Sgt. Peters. Especially when it comes to her outreach with the elderly and addressing calls that involve someone with dementia.

She manages to hold down 8 to 12 hours shifts, raise a ten-year-old daughter with her teacher husband, and still found the time to become a certified dementia specialist.

“That is a special duty of care we provide as law enforcement officers,” Chief Thomas points out. “And she does it stellar. She does an exceptional job of it and does an exceptional job of training other officers on how to do it.”

Small in stature, tall on accomplishments, hugely humble with compassion to spare, and all wrapped up in one Sgt. Carrie Peters.

Truly, a remarkable combination.